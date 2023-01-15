 Keeping Juventus target is not a priority for Roma

It is common knowledge that Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has caught the attention of Juventus and a new report via Tuttomercatoweb is claiming that the 23-year-old will not be renewing his contract with the Rome-based side.

Zaniolo’s contract expires in the summer of 2024 and if Roma wants to realise a decent fee for his services then they really need to sell him sooner rather than later.

The Giallorossi seem to be seriously thinking of allowing him to leave this month and in all fairness to his club, he has hardly set the league alight this season and his manager Jose Mourinho is not one for keeping players that consistently underperform.

Juventus is ready to have a sit down with Roma and discuss an offer for the player but as in everything, it will all come down to finances and Juve is not really flush with money right now.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Zaniolo and if either of those sides decides to make a move for him, they are likely to win the race for his signature.

We can expect that very soon there will be meetings set up with multiple clubs by the player’s agent to discuss the future of the youngster.

Will Juve win the race for the player? Only time will tell.