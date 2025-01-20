The Englishman could be on the move again this month after failing to establish himself in the Newcastle team.

Juve needs new defenders and has reignited their interest in his signature, which could result in the centre-back moving to the Allianz Stadium before this transfer window closes.

Another defender that Juve wants to sign is David Hancko from Feyenoord, and both have a similar profile, meaning Juve wants them for almost the same reason.

Like Hancko, Kelly is a left-footed defender adept at playing as a centre-back or as a left-back, so they both offer the Bianconeri versatility, which Thiago Motta values in his players.

Juve is struggling to sign both stars after Newcastle United and Feyenoord rejected loan approaches for both players.

The Bianconeri now have to work even harder to secure one of them, but either of these defenders would do a good job.

Hancko gets more game time now and is probably up to speed with the season, meaning he can contribute immediately.

However, Kelly is a fine player who should also not need much time to get up to speed if he completes the move to the Allianz Stadium.

Which player do you think Juve should target?