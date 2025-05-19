Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz hails Igor Tudor who brought joy and enthusiasm back to a depressed squad.

The Croatian was appointed as a caretaker coach in March following the sacking of Thiago Motta. While the performances haven’t been breathtaking by any means, the new manager at least managed to steady the ship, winning all four Serie A contests at home, while registering three draws and one defeat on the road.

Juventus currently sit fourth in the table, and they’re one win away from booking their place in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

Yildiz delighted to play under Tudor

(Photo by Daniele Badolato/Getty images)

While it remains to be seen if this would be enough to earn him permanence, Yildiz insists the Juventus player are happy to play their football under the guidance of the 46-year-old.

“He gave us energy, it was important for us. Since he arrived, we’ve been happy, we’ve been working hard,” said the 20-year-old in his press conference following the 2-0 win over Udinese (via IlBianconero).

Yildiz marked his return to action by providing his teammates with a couple of assists, but he took the opportunity to once again apologise for his needless red card against Monza which earned him a two-match ban.

“Everyone helped me mentally. I’m very sorry for the team and the fans, these two weeks have been long for me.”

Yildiz returns to his red card against Monza

The Turkiye international urges his teammates to give their all in the season finale against Venezia, while expressing his determination to improve his game.

“Nothing is over, we have another final with Venezia. We just have to look there, let’s win this match.

“I’m happy with this season, but I want to improve in everything. I’m always looking ahead.

“No, the Number 10 jersey doesn’t add any pressure. I play as usual, I’m happy to be wearing it.”