Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz ties his future to the club while expressing his pride to be donning the Number 10 jersey.

The 19-year-old was poached by the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 after spending 10 years in Bayern Munich’s youth ranks. He spent his first year in Turin between the Primavera and the Next Gen ranks, but his delighting displays earned him a swift promotion to the first team in the summer of 2023.

Last summer, Juventus armored the young forward with a long-term contract while also handing him the Number 10 shirt which was once worn by his idol Alessandro Del Piero amongst other legendary figures.

But despite the ever-growing interest from the Premier League, Yildiz insists he only sees himself in Turin for the next five years.

“This is an extraordinary club and wearing the Number 10 fills me with great pride,” said the Turkiye international in his interview with Tuttosport via IlBianconero.

“Where do I see myself in five years? On the pitch, giving everything to win with this [Juventus] shirt.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The teenager also discussed his great rapport with his teammates, particularly the young contingent.

“We are a very united group and I get along very well with everyone. I wouldn’t say that I get along better with anyone in particular, but obviously being one of the youngest, I spend most of my time with teammates my age”.

Yildiz expressed his delight with winning the Golden Boy Award but believes he still has a long way to go before reaching the required level.

“I’m proud of this award, precisely because it comes from the fans’ judgment. It’s for them that we play, to give them emotions and to make them happy.

“I’m only at the beginning. I still have a lot to learn and there are many aspects of my game in which I want to grow and improve. Let’s say, however, that as a start it’s not bad.”

Finally, the young forward commented on the X-rated praise he received from Manchester United legend Paul Scholes following his brilliant display against Manchester City.