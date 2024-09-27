Thiago Motta has been experimenting with Kenan Yildiz in a central attacking role, which could spell trouble for Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker has been struggling to find form at Juventus, and despite Motta’s efforts to bring out the best in him, time is running out.

In a recent match, Motta sent a clear message by substituting Vlahovic at halftime. Timothy Weah was brought on and took over the number nine role for the second half. This move was seen as Motta’s way of signalling to Vlahovic that stronger performances are expected when he returns to the pitch.

If Vlahovic continues to underperform, Motta may already have a backup plan in place. During his time at Bologna, Motta relied on Joshua Zirkzee, a technically skilled and dynamic striker, a role that Vlahovic hasn’t fully embraced. According to Il Bianconero, Motta has been testing Kenan Yildiz as the team’s number nine in training. The Turkish youngster, known for his versatility in various forward positions, could potentially replace Vlahovic as Juventus’ main striker if the Serbian fails to improve his performance.

Motta is clearly exploring his options, and Yildiz’s ability to adapt to different attacking roles might give him the edge if Vlahovic’s struggles persist.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic needs to improve, but Yildiz is also a fine player, and we will take him as our number nine if he can get the job done.