Kenan Yildiz joined Juventus as an exciting youngster in the last transfer window after he left Bayern Munich.

The youngster was born in Germany, but he is of Turkish descent and represents their youth teams internationally.

Since he moved to Turin, he has played for the Juve under-19 side and has been in fine form.

His performances have been so good he has now earned a promotion to the Turkish under-21 national team, according to Tuttosport.

He previously played for their under-17 side and continued to prove his class for them.

This promotion is an obvious show that he is a player to keep an eye on and he could be close to breaking into the Bianconeri senior team.

Juve FC Says

Fabio Miretti has paved the way for more youngsters to earn call-ups to the Juventus senior team.

Yildiz will want to become the next player to make the move up to Max Allegri’s side.

But he needs to keep impressing in the youth team and this under-21 call-up will help him become even more mature.

When he returns to Turin, we would see a player filled with more confidence.

Hopefully, he will not get injured, which could curtail his development.