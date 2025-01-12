Even though Juventus produced another forgettable showing on Saturday, Kenan Yildiz still managed to impress, replicating a feat last achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Similar to the Italian Super Cup outing, the Turkiye international gave the Bianconeri the lead with a stunning strike in Saturday’s Derby della Mole showdown against Torino. He managed to dribble his way past a few Granata players thanks to his neat skills before drilling a low drive home with his weaker left foot.

The 19-year-old was easily the best performer in Thiago Motta’s band. But despite his impressive showing, Juventus failed to win the contest yet again, settling for their whopping 12th draw in 19 Serie A fixtures.

So as IlBianconero puts it, Yildiz was the lone shimmering light for a club that is in clear crisis despite remaining undefeated during the first half of the Serie A campaign.

Moreover, the young attacker has managed to match Ronaldo’s record in the Derby della Mole, becoming the first player to score in both fixtures during the season, having already netted against Torino in the reverse fixture which the Old Lady won by two unanswered goals back in November.

CR7 had scored the solitary goal on his Derby debut in December 2018, settling the tie with a well-taken spot-kick. He then salvaged a point for the Bianconeri in the reverse fixture in April 2019 with a powerful low drive, albeit Juventus had already sealed their eighth Scudetto title by that point.

While Yildiz has all the makings of a world-class superstar, he can only go so far if not supported by a proper team that possesses a winning mentality. Sadly for Juventus, the squad has been in disarray for months, with the fanbase beginning to lose patience with Motta’s ‘three-year’ project.