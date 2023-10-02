Kenan Yildiz’s development continues as he becomes a part of the Juventus first team, following his rapid rise through the club’s ranks.

This season, the young talent earned a promotion to the first team and made an appearance during Juventus’ recent match against Atalanta, coming on as a substitute after 75 minutes. While his contribution couldn’t secure a victory for the team on that occasion, it demonstrates that Max Allegri has trust in his abilities and believes he can make an impact.

In the coming weeks, there’s a possibility that Yildiz might earn his first start and even score his first goal for the team. However, he understands the importance of consistently working hard at the Allianz Stadium to contribute effectively whenever he takes the field.

After the match, the youngster posted some images of himself on Instagram and captioned it:

“Gotta keep up the hard work”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been an exciting player in our ranks since he broke into the team and it is good to see him get the playing chances he deserves.

The more time he spends training and playing with the more experienced players at the club, the closer he is to starting a game for us.

This will keep him happy in Turin and we will benefit from having him in the squad when he achieves his goals and reaches his full potential.