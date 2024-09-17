Juventus earned a 3-1 win against PSV on their return to the competition, marking Thiago Motta’s first European game as a manager.

Juventus started brightly, meeting fans’ expectations following a two-game goal drought.

They were too much for their visitors to handle, with Kenan Yildiz looking dangerous from the start.

The Turkish youngster eventually opened the scoring for the Bianconeri in his first Champions League start for the club.

Juve remained on top, with Nicolas Gonzalez causing problems for PSV from the right wing. One of his runs set up Weston McKennie to add a second goal.

At halftime, Juve had launched their Champions League campaign with a fantastic first half.

Juventus’ dominance earned them another goal shortly after the break, as Gonzalez opened his account for the club.

It was shaping up to be a perfect night for the Bianconeri, with everything they touched turning into goals.

PSV struggled to create chances, and whenever they did, Juve’s defence was quick to thwart their efforts.

In a bid to rest some players and give opportunities to others, Motta brought on Danilo, Khephren Thuram, Nicolo Fagioli, Timothy Weah, and Douglas Luiz. Despite the changes, Juve maintained control of the game.

However, the Bianconeri switched off late, allowing PSV to score a consolation goal with the final kick of the game.

Juventus made a perfect start to their Champions League campaign with an easy win against PSV, positioning themselves as potential dark horses in the competition.