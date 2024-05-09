Kenan Yildiz’s rise to prominence as a Juventus player has made him one of the most valuable footballers in Italy.

The Turkish youngster earned a promotion to the Juve first team at the end of 2023 and has continued to deliver fine performances for the Bianconeri since then.

Juve is pleased with his performances so far, considering him an integral part of their future plans.

Despite interest from several clubs, Yildiz is expected to remain with Juventus for the foreseeable future, with the Bianconeri intending to hand him their number 10 shirt.

He is now showcasing his worth on the global stage, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing that he has increased his market value by 300% since January.

According to the report, Yildiz’s value has risen from 10 million euros in January to 30 million euros at the moment.

This makes him the player with the highest value increase in Serie A since the beginning of the year.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been an amazing player for us since he was promoted to the first team, and the youngster can be trusted to lead this team for a long time.