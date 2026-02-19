Kenan Yildiz will reportedly be relegated to the bench when Juventus host Como at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

When the two clubs met earlier in the season, this was described as a clash between two of the most exciting young stars in the Italian top flight, in reference to Yildiz and Nico Paz. The Spaniard certainly prevailed in the duel, scoring a goal and providing an assist as the Lariani went on to win 2-0 in front of their home supporters.

Curiously, the return fixture in Turin could start with neither player on the pitch. Paz will be serving a one-match ban, while the Turkish star could start in the dugout.

Kenan Yildiz to be rested in Juventus vs Como?

As Tuttosport notes, Yildiz had an underwhelming outing in his home nation on Tuesday, failing to inspire a Juventus side that endured a shocking second-half collapse and ended up losing 2-5 to Galatasaray in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round.

The Bianconeri have a mountain to climb in Wednesday’s return fixture, and they will need Yildiz in his sharpest form.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper expects Luciano Spalletti to relegate Yildiz to the bench against Como on Saturday.

Following Gleison Bremer’s latest physical issue, the technical staff is also keen to avoid new muscle injuries due to exhaustion, so resting the 20-year-old could be the safest option.

Jeremie Boga to replace Yildiz against Como

With Yildiz getting a breather, Spalletti is expected to give Jeremie Boga his full Juventus debut.

The Ivorian joined the Bianconeri on loan with an option to buy from OGC Nice earlier this month, and has been considered Yildiz’s designated understudy.

The source believes that the 29-year-old has now regained his best condition after spending a couple of months on the sidelines. The winger was among a group of Nice players who were attacked by the club’s ultras, which prompted a period of inactivity.

Boga has already made three appearances for the club off the bench. His most important contribution thus far was providing the assist for Pierre Kalulu’s last-minute equaliser against Lazio.