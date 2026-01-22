Kenan Yildiz insists he’s delighted to play his football at Juventus, where he shares a solid bond with his manager as well as the fanbase.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom since making the move from Bayern Munich to Turin in 2022.

The young attacker swiftly climbed his way up the ranks from the Primavera to the senior squad, passing through the club’s second team, Juventus Next Gen.

Kenan Yildiz is enjoying his experience in Turin

In the summer of 2024, Yildiz was anointed the club’s ultimate star when he inherited the iconic No.10 shirt, once donned by the likes of Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio, and his idol, Alessandro Del Piero.

He also received a new contract that elevated his yearly salary to circa €1.5 million. Nevertheless, this figure pales in comparison with some of the wages earned by some of the other top players around the globe.

Therefore, Juventus are keen to adjust the situation by multiplying the Turkish international’s wages.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

While the two parties are currently negotiating a new deal, Yildiz revealed he is extremely happy to be part of this club.

“I don’t want to talk about it (the renewal). I’m just focused on the pitch and what I have to do here,” said the 20-year-old in his interview with TRT Spor via IlBianconero.

“I’m happy at Juventus, and that’s what matters now.”

Yildiz talks about his relationship with Luciano Spalletti & Juventus supporters

Yildiz also commented on his excellent rapport with Luciano Spalletti, who never misses the opportunity to express his delight with the youngster.

“He said he loves me like a son. I feel very good at Juventus. This is my team. I have a special bond with the coach.

“He’s a great person, he does so much for me, and I always try to give my all for him and the team.”

The Turkish star also revealed how fond he is of the Bianconeri supporters, who always shower him with love and appreciation.

“The enthusiasm of the crowd is incredible. When I’m around the fans, I feel a tremendous emotion.

“I see my jerseys in the crowd, I sign autographs, and I try to stop by when I can. They are very important to us and to me personally.”

This season, Yildiz has contributed with eight goals and as many assists in his 28 appearances across all competitions, but many would argue that these stats don’t fully capture his great importance to the cause.