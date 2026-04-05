Kenan Yildiz might prove to be a winning card for Juventus in the battle for Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic.

The Bosnian defender started his career in Austria but spent three formative years at the Turin-based club, playing for the Primavera squad and then Juventus Next Gen.

During the 2022/23 campaign, he played alongside Yildiz, who was enjoying his first season in Italian football following his move from Bayern Munich.

The two young men became good friends, along with Dean Huijsen, who now plies his trade at Real Madrid.

Juventus & Inter Milan could duel for Tarik Muharemovic

In the summer of 2024, Muharemovic signed for Sassuolo on loan, before earning a permanent transfer to the Mapei Stadium following the Emilian club’s promotion to the top flight.

This season, the 23-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best revelations in Serie A. In addition to showcasing his defensive prowess, the centre-back has also contributed with two goals and as many assists.

Moreover, the Bosnian international played an important role in his national team’s historic victory over Italy in the World Cup playoff finals.

Muharemovic’s exploits earned him a host of suitors, and chief among them is Inter, who are searching the market for a young defender who can take over from the ageing Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij.

Nevertheless, sources in the Italian press reveal that Juventus are also considering bringing the player back to Continassa.

Muharemovic would like to play alongside Kenan Yildiz once more

According to Calciomercato.it, Yildiz’s presence could help Juventus sign Muharemovic, as the latter would love to reunite with his Turkish friend.

Yildiz isn’t the only trump card for the Old Lady, as the club maintains a 50% sell-on fee in case of a future resale. This clause would effectively allow Juventus to sign the Sassuolo centre-back for half the price.

Therefore, the Bianconeri appear to be well-positioned in the race for the Bosnian, but it remains to be seen if Marco Ottolini and Co. will decide to play their cards.