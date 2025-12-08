Liverpool had reportedly drawn a four-man shortlist to replace the unhappy Mohamed Salah, and it includes rising Juventus star Kenan Yildiz.

The Egyptian attacker has been the Reds’ standout star since joining the club in the summer of 2017. However, he is currently enduring his darkest hour at Anfield Road.

This season, the 33-year-old has been unable to replicate the mesmerising exploits he produced in his previous campaigns, as the reigning English champions continue to tumble in mid-table.

Mohamed Salah heading out Liverpool after shocking rant?

Therefore, Arne Slot has decided to drop him from the starting lineup in the club’s last three fixtures.

Following the club’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday, Salah spilt the beans, accusing the club of identifying him as the scapegoat of their miserable start to the season.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

The former Roma star’s rant surely didn’t slide without repercussions, and many believe that a divorce is inevitable at this stage.

Hence, Liverpool are said to be preparing for a future with Salah. According to Bild (via One Football), Yildiz is one of the profiles under consideration.

The 20-year-old has now cemented himself as Juve’s ultimate superstar. However, he still earns a relatively low salary (€1.7 million), and the hierarchy has yet to find an agreement with his entourage on a new deal.

Liverpool looking to pounce on Kenan Yildiz situation

The Turk’s contract situation has left the door open for his many suitors in the Premier League and the rest of Europe, as they hope to lure him away from Turin by offering him a lucrative salary.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Salah primarily plays on the right wing, while Yildiz prefers to cut from the left flank.

The source claims that Liverpool’s dream target is Michael Olise, but his arrival remains highly unlikely, as Bayern Munich aren’t willing to deprive themselves of one of their finest players.

The shortlist also includes Rodrygo, whose playing time at Real Madrid has decreased since Xabi Alonso’s arrival in the summer, and Everton’s Ilman Ndiaye, even though players seldom move from one Merseyside rival to another.