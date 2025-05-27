Kenan Yildiz has been one of Juventus’ standout performers in recent weeks, showing remarkable improvement since Igor Tudor took charge. The Turkiye international was initially promoted to the first team under Max Allegri and later became a key figure under Thiago Motta. However, it is under Tudor’s leadership that Yildiz has begun to reach a new level of consistency and influence.

The Croatian manager has given Yildiz more freedom on the pitch, a move that has clearly benefited the young attacker. This increased responsibility and tactical flexibility have allowed him to showcase his creativity and attacking instinct, and the results have been clear for all to see.

Returning with Impact

Yildiz was unavailable for two games due to a suspension and, notably, Juventus failed to win either match. His absence was felt, underscoring the growing importance of his presence in the team. He returned for the penultimate fixture of the season against Udinese and immediately made an impact by providing two assists in a 2-0 victory.

In the final game of the campaign, with Champions League qualification on the line, Yildiz once again stepped up. He scored one of the goals in the crucial 3-2 win over Venezia, helping to secure the team’s place among Europe’s elite for the following season.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

A Player on the Rise

At 20 years old, Yildiz is beginning to deliver the kind of performances that justified his promotion to the first team. While inconsistency had previously hindered his development, Tudor’s arrival appears to have provided the stability and tactical clarity he needed to flourish. The manager’s faith in him has been repaid with goals, assists and strong overall displays.

Juventus will be well aware of the value Yildiz brings to the squad and will likely prioritise keeping him at the club. If his current form continues, he could become a central figure for the team next season. With further growth, more goals and assists can certainly be expected from the talented attacker as he continues his development under Tudor’s guidance.