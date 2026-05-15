Kenan Yildiz would like to continue helping Juventus perform strongly as they aim to finish the season in a strong position, as he acknowledges they are now chasing a top-two finish in the closing stages of the campaign.

In recent weeks, attention has been on securing a fourth-place finish, but AC Milan and Napoli have struggled for consistency, meaning Juventus could overtake them and end the campaign strongly. This shift in momentum has given Juventus renewed belief heading into the final stages of the season.

Juventus season objectives and league push

Juventus will focus on themselves, but are in better form than their rivals, giving them a realistic chance of finishing strongly, which has improved confidence within the squad.

In the coming weeks, they are expected to win more matches and show that they have what it takes to perform consistently every time they step onto the pitch as they continue to build momentum.

Kenan Yildiz’s role and squad ambition

Yildiz is playing an important role in the team as one of the most trusted players under Luciano Spalletti and will continue to influence matches positively, contributing to their attacking structure.

Ahead of the remaining games, he has emphasised the importance of achieving the best possible result, with second place now the target as they look to secure a strong finish to the season.

Speaking ahead of the final stages of the season, Yildiz highlighted the collective focus within the squad. According to Il Bianconero, he said: “No, the goal is always to do your best, right now the best is second place, we’re going for second place, it’s for the Champions League.” His comments underline the ambition within the dressing room as they target a strong finish for the club overall.

Concluding the discussion, Juventus remain focused on maintaining consistency and building momentum in the final matches of the season, with the squad aiming to secure their objectives and finish strongly in the league standings as the campaign reaches its decisive phase.