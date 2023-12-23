Max Allegri surprisingly handed Kenan Yildiz his full debut as Juventus defeated Frosinone this afternoon.

Without Federico Chiesa, who is not fully fit, Juve’s next top striker is Dusan Vlahovic, but Allegri boldly benched the Serbian to start Yildiz.

The Turkey international did not disappoint as he opened the scoring with a very fine goal.

Juve would even concede an equaliser before scoring the winning goal, but Yildiz made his mark with that strike.

Allegri clearly loves the youngster and the Bianconeri manager made that clear with his bold selection.

He has been preparing the teenager for life as a professional and Yildiz praised his coach after the game.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The coach is a great coach for me, and I say thank you for everything he is doing for me, today I had my chance. When he told me to cut my hair I did it because in the end he is the boss.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has earned the right to play, and his participation in the games is a clear sign that Allegri now respects talent regardless of age.

As long as a player is in fine form, the Bianconeri gaffer will hand them chances to play in his team.