Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz continues to attract great interest from the Premier League, as Manchester United and others remain hot on his heels.

The 19-year-old was poached by the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022. He had spent the previous 10 years at Bayern Munich’s academy.

The Turkish attacker immediately distinguished himself from the rest of the ranks upon his arrival in Turin, putting up sensational displays for the club’s Primavera and Next Gen squads.

Therefore, it only took the teenager a single year to earn a promotion to the first team and become a regular under Max Allegri. Last summer, the Bianconeri tied him down with a new and improved contract while also rewarding him with the iconic Number 10 jersey once donned by his idol Alessandro Del Piero.

However, it has been a complicated campaign for Yildiz under the recently sacked Thiago Motta. While he had his exploits against the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Inter and Torino, he just hasn’t been delivering the goods consistently, prompting many to believe he’s no longer an ‘unsellable’ player for Juventus.

In fact, many would argue that everyone has a price in the current day and age, especially amidst the club’s financial struggles.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus have set their asking price for Yildiz at 80 million euros, and they’re not willing to offer any discounts.

As the pink newspaper explains, the Turkiye international has at least three suitors among the Premier League’s biggest clubs, namely Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea.

In the meantime, it remains to be seen how Juve’s managerial change will impact the talented attacker. Some sources revealed that the club’s new caretaker coach, Igor Tudor, is planning to entrust Yildiz with a key role in his 3-4-1-2 formation.