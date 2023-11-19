Kenan Yildiz proved his worth by scoring for Turkey in their 3-2 win against Germany last night.

The Juventus youngster has recently made his debut for both the club and the Turkey national team.

Yet, Vincenzo Montella started him in the game against Germany, and the youngster scored on his first start for his country.

It is a feat that delights both him and Juventus, with everyone pleased at the rapid progress of his career.

Yildiz only joined Juventus last season and initially started at the U19 level, but he has swiftly earned a promotion to the first team.

He is now the latest rising star for the Turkey national team and expressed his joy at scoring for them last night.

After the game, Yildiz said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I want to thank the entire Turkish Federation. I am happy to have contributed to the victory by scoring a goal. I would like to thank our coach for believing in me. I hope to continue like this. Montella is a really good coach in terms of motivation. She is also a very good person in terms of character. Before the match, he reassured me by telling me: “Don’t worry, play your football, you’re very good, play comfortably.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is an exciting talent, and we all know this, having watched him shine through the different levels at Juve.

His goal for his country will open the doors for more minutes for the youngster at Juve after the international break.