Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz had a brilliant outing against Lecce, but also reserved praise for his teammate Dusan Vlahovic.

The 19-year-old managed to score on home soil for the second contest in a row. Teun Koopmeiners broke the deadlock in the second minute after being put through by Vlahovic.

The Serbian played provider once more on the second goal, setting up the 19-year-old with an excellent touch.

Yildiz was grateful for his teammate’s contribution, heaping praise on his overall performance against the Giallorossi.