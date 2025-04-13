Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz had a brilliant outing against Lecce, but also reserved praise for his teammate Dusan Vlahovic.
The 19-year-old managed to score on home soil for the second contest in a row. Teun Koopmeiners broke the deadlock in the second minute after being put through by Vlahovic.
The Serbian played provider once more on the second goal, setting up the 19-year-old with an excellent touch.
Yildiz was grateful for his teammate’s contribution, heaping praise on his overall performance against the Giallorossi.
“I simply try to play my football and I am happy to do so,” said the Juventus wonderkid in his post-match interview as published by the club’s official website.
“Dusan had a great game, I am very happy for him and for us. It’s not easy to play a pass like that with one touch, on the occasion of the goal, he played a great pass to me and I finished it.”
Yildiz and Vlahovic were both unused substitutes in the 0-3 defeat in Florence last month which turned out to be Thiago Motta’s last game in charge.
But with Igor Tudor taking over, the attacking duo has regained their status as automatic starters.
We can also expect them to maintain their spots for next week’s contest against Parma at the Ennio Tardini, especially with the likes of Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao failing to impress Tudor in their second-half cameos.
But while the Serbian and the Turk are almost assured of their starting roles, it remains to be seen who will be the third member of the attacking trident, especially if Teun Koopmeiners were to be ruled out by an injury.
Nico Gonzalez could be deployed in a more advanced role, as was the case following the Dutchman’s exit on Saturday.
