Juventus are increasingly optimistic about finalising the contract extensions of Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie in the coming weeks.

The duo are considered instrumental to Luciano Spalletti’s plans, albeit for different reasons. The manager described the young Turk as an ‘alien’ due to his elusive skill set. On the other hand, the Texan is an extremely versatile player capable of fulfilling multiple tasks and covering every inch of grass.

While the club directors are now occupied with the January transfer window, they will soon turn their attention towards the current roster, beginning with McKennie and Yildiz.

Juventus & Kenan Yildiz agree on new salary

Due to his meteoric rise to stardom, Yildiz has inevitably attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, in addition to LaLiga arch-rivals, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Therefore, Juventus are keen to ward off all suitors by tying down the 20-year-old to a new and improved contract.

The Turkish international currently earns circa €1.5 million per year, which pales in comparison to the salaries of other top-notch youngsters around Europe.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have made significant progress in their negotiations with Yildiz and his entourage.

The two parties have virtually agreed on a sizable pay rise, which will elevate the player’s yearly salary to circa €6 million, making him one of the top earners at the club, aside from the departing Dusan Vlahovic.

Yildiz is being represented by his father and other members of his family, who are expected in Turin by mid-February to put pen to paper on a new deal valid until June 2030.

Weston McKennie also tipped to sign a new contract in February

While the young striker’s renewal is certainly a club priority, McKennie’s new deal is arguably a more urgent matter, considering that his current contract will expire in five months.

Nevertheless, the USMNT star’s father, John McKennie, has recently revealed that his son has never been happier in his playing career.

Like Yildiz, the 27-year-old is said to be close to penning a new contract valid until June 2028. Previous reports had expected his salary to rise to circa €4 million.