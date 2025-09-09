Kenan Yildiz has quickly emerged as a central figure in the Juventus attack despite his young age, and the club is now preparing to reward him for his rapid rise. Signed initially for the U19 side, the forward has developed into one of the standout performers in Serie A, showcasing his ability to influence matches at the highest level. His impact has not gone unnoticed, with Juventus eager to secure his long-term future.

Yildiz is not only a crucial part of the Juventus set-up but also a starter for his national team, where he has established himself as one of their leading players. His performances have naturally attracted attention from several of Europe’s elite clubs, with growing speculation that an approach could be made in the near future. Juventus, however, are determined to avoid losing one of their brightest stars.

Juventus’ plans to secure Yildiz

The Bianconeri view Yildiz as one of their most valuable assets and intend to offer him a new contract that reflects his importance. At board level, the intention is to make him one of the highest-paid players in the squad, a clear sign of the faith placed in his ability to lead the attack for years to come. Both the club and the player’s family are said to be aligned on this matter, smoothing the path towards a deal.

According to Il Bianconero, Yildiz’s father, who represents his interests, is expected to be in Turin soon to meet with Juventus officials. The aim will be to finalise an agreement that secures the young forward’s future and deters potential suitors from testing the club’s resolve.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Recognition of his importance

For Juventus, tying Yildiz to a new deal is more than a contractual matter; it is a statement of intent. By rewarding him with improved terms, the Bianconeri will reinforce their commitment to building around a player who has already shown he can perform consistently at the top level.

Yildiz’s development from youth signing to first-team star has been rapid, and his trajectory suggests that he has the potential to become one of the defining players of his generation. A new contract would not only reflect his current influence but also ensure that Juventus retain one of their most prized assets as they look to compete both domestically and in Europe.