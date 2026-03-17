Kenan Yildiz continues to enhance his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, with his value rising steadily despite Juventus delivering some inconsistent performances this season. The Turkish attacker has emerged as one of the standout players in the squad and remains a key figure for the club.

Throughout the campaign, Yildiz has consistently demonstrated his quality and importance to the team. His performances have shown that he is a player the Bianconeri can rely on, even during difficult moments. As a result, Juventus have been determined to ensure his long-term future remains tied to the club.

The Bianconeri have already moved quickly to secure his services by agreeing a new contract with the forward. That deal has strengthened their position and helps protect them from the possibility of losing him at the end of the current season.

Rising Value And Growing Interest

Interest in Yildiz from other clubs has been increasing as his reputation grows. Juventus are well aware that several teams across Europe would be eager to sign him if the opportunity arose, which makes his contract renewal even more significant.

According to Il Bianconero, citing the latest valuation from CIES, Yildiz is now valued at around 130m euros. This figure reflects both his performances on the pitch and the security provided by his new contract with Juventus.

The valuation highlights how highly the young forward is regarded within the global football market. At such a young age, reaching that level of recognition underlines his potential to become one of the leading players of his generation.

Juventus Determined To Keep Star Forward

Despite the growing interest and increasing valuation, Juventus have no intention of selling the attacker. The club view Yildiz as a central figure in their plans and is eager to continue building the team around his abilities.

For Juventus, his development represents a major positive as they look to return to consistent success. Having a player whose value continues to rise also strengthens the club’s standing within the wider football market.

While there is no current plan to allow him to leave, the recognition of his worth serves as confirmation that one of Juventus’ most promising stars is now being acknowledged globally as a player of exceptional value.