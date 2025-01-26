Kenan Yildiz’s recent dip in form might stem from Juventus’s overreliance on the young Turkish talent, which has left him struggling to maintain the same high standards he set earlier in the season.

In the opening moments of Juventus’ match against Napoli, Khephren Thuram delivered an exceptional pass to Yildiz, putting him in a perfect position to score. The teenager beat his defender and had what appeared to be an open goal. Yet, his shot was close enough for Alex Meret to make a save that left fans debating whether it was a brilliant piece of goalkeeping or a glaring miss. Regardless of how one interprets that moment, it starkly reflected Yildiz’s recent struggles in front of goal.

Yildiz’s form has visibly dipped in recent weeks, and the emergence of Samuel Mbangula, who appears to be more decisive and effective on the left flank, has added to the pressure. Yildiz has been shifted to the right when Francisco Conceição is unavailable, a role that seems to suit him less. This tactical adjustment has raised questions about whether manager Thiago Motta still has full confidence in the 19-year-old, as compared to his earlier tenure with the team.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The teenager’s decline has highlighted Juventus’s tendency to place too much responsibility on his shoulders. As a young player still finding his feet at the professional level, Yildiz can only contribute so much. His recent struggles suggest that Juventus might have leaned too heavily on his early promise, creating an environment where his performances are scrutinised more than they should be at this stage of his career.

It’s important to remember that Yildiz is still just 19 years old, and fluctuations in form are natural for players of his age. While his performances have not been as impactful recently, this period could serve as a valuable learning curve for him. For Juventus, it’s a reminder of the importance of managing young talents carefully, allowing them to develop without being overburdened by expectations.

Yildiz’s potential remains evident, but giving him time and a supportive environment is essential for him to regain his confidence and realise his abilities.