Juventus is facing difficulties in convincing Franck Kessie to make a move to Turin, despite their interest in the former AC Milan midfielder.

Kessie has experienced struggles since joining Barcelona last season, and the Catalans appear willing to part ways with him in this transfer window.

Having previously played in the Italian top flight with Atalanta and AC Milan, a return to Serie A might seem like a natural option. However, Kessie appears more interested in exploring a new experience elsewhere, potentially in the Premier League.

According to reports from Football Italia, Kessie is drawn to the idea of moving to the Premier League, where Tottenham has expressed interest in signing him.

This preference for the Premier League could result in Kessie rejecting Juventus’ offer, dealing a significant blow to their summer transfer plans.

As the transfer window progresses, Juventus will have to navigate the challenges of player preferences and competition from other clubs in their pursuit of new signings.

Juve FC Says

Kessie was one of the best midfielders in Europe when he played in Serie A and is a player we could benefit from having in our squad.

The Ivorian, however, has every right to turn us down as he has already enjoyed an experience in Serie A and might not get another chance to play in the Premier League.

We just need to keep trying and our persistence might convince him to move to the Allianz Stadium.