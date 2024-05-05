Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini will be without his defender Sead Kolasinac for the Coppa Italia final against Juventus.

The 30-year-old left the pitch in pain on Thursday after just 15 minutes of play in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final against Marseille at the Velodrome.

According to IlBianconero, the player’s medical tests detected a first-degree muscular injury in the left hamstring.

While the Bosnian’s campaign isn’t necessarily over, the source reveals he’ll be out of action for at least three weeks.

Therefore, a return against the Bianconeri in the domestic cup final is practically impossible. This encounter will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Roma on Wednesday the 15th of May.

This is an untimely blow for Gasperini at a time when his side is still fighting on three different fronts.

In addition to the Coppa Italia, La Dea is still pushing for a Top Five finish in Serie A that would guarantee Champions League football next term. and are also fighting for continental silverware in the Europa League.

Kolasiniac joined the Orobici last summer on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with Olympique Marseille.

This season, the former Arsenal and Schalke man has made 42 appearances across all competitions, contributing with a single goal and an assist.

The Bosnia international has been occupying the left centre-back spot in Gasperini’s three-man defense.