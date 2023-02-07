Key figures explain Danilo’s importance, but contract talks remain on hold

When Juventus traded the services of Joao Cancelo for cash plus a Manchester City benchwarmer, the club’s supporters were less than excited to say the least. Nonetheless, Danilo has slowly but surely won the hearts of the Bianconeri faithful with his courageous outings.

Although he doesn’t possess the skillset of his Portuguese counterpart, the 31-year-old always displays the warrior spirit which endeared him to Juventus fans.

As Fabiana Della Valle explains, the Brazilian has cemented himself as an indispensable part of Max Allegri’s backline.

The journalist points out in her column for la Gazzetta della Sport that the last time Danilo was afforded some rest was in the reverse fixture against Salernitana, dating back to last September.

Since then, the versatile defender has featured in 14 Serie A matches in a row. His total for the campaign is now 26 starts and 2330 minutes. He’s the only Juventus player to surpass the 2000-minute mark, as the source reveals.

While Danilo’s current contract expires in 2024, Della Valle claims that he’ll eventually sign a one-year extension plus an option for a second season.

However, she believes that all contract renewal talks are currently on hold, as the new management has other urgent occupations at the moment.

Nevertheless, Danilo’s future will undoubtedly be shrouded in black and white.