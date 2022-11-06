This evening, the Allianz Stadium will play host for one of the most anticipated clashes of the Serie A season, when Juventus and Inter clash heads at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri will be able to rely on some key players who have recently returned to action, albeit in various degree. We’re talking about the likes of Federico Chiesa, Angel Di Maria and Gleison Bremer.

Max Allegri’s squad is still missing several important players – like Paul Pogba and Leandro Paredes – but their opponents will have concerns of their own.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Inter will probably have to do without the services of Alessandro Bastoni.

The Italian defender has reportedly suffered a fever on the night between Friday and Saturday. Although he travelled with his teammates to Turin, the source reveals that he had missed yesterday’s training session.

The 23-year-old is a key member of Simone Inzaghi’s backline, but is also renowned for his crossing prowess, delivering three assists in all competitions thus far this season.

Earlier today, we mentioned Bastoni’s name in Inter’s starting formation alongside Milan Skriniar and Francesco Acerbi.

Thus, the Italian veteran will likely replace his younger compatriot on the left of the defensive trio, with Stefan de Vrij slotting in between Acerbi and Skriniar.