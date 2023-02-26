Key Juventus man remains a doubt for Torino match

Federico Chiesa remains a doubt for Juventus’ match against Torino as the Bianconeri sweats over the attacker’s fitness.

Chiesa, alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Angel di Maria, is forming an impressive front-three at Juve now and it is exciting to watch them play together.

If he is fit, Max Allegri is likely to set his team up that way for the game.

However, a report on Il Bianconero reveals he is still very much a doubt and has been doing personalised training in the last few sessions.

The club has refused the temptation to rush him back to action and would certainly continue to ensure he takes his time before returning to the field.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is an important part of our current team and we would ideally want him to be on the pitch in every game.

However, the attacker has just returned from a serious long-term injury and should not be given too much workload until he has increased his capacity.

The ex-Fiorentina man would have more games to play for us this season, so if he is not ready for the match against Il Toro, we do not have to force him.

The likes of Di Maria and Vlahovic could still do the damage for us.