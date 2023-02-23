Key Juventus man reported to be unhappy in Turin

It is being reported that Dusan Vlahovic is not a happy man right now at Juventus and that there could be a parting of ways come the summer.

Givemesport is reporting that not only is Vlahovic not happy but that Juve are open to selling the Serbian hitman because they are no longer convinced about his fitness levels when he comes back from injuries.

The report further names English Premier League sides, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea as interested parties with The Blues seen as his most likely destination in the event he departs the Allianz Stadium.

Apparently, Juve will settle for a fee in the region of £80 million, which is a hefty sum to recoup considering their financial woes currently.

Juve FC Says

It would be a shame if Vlahovic does leave us but in all fairness he has hardly been ever-present, he does suffer knocks fairly easily and he has not been as prolific as we would have wished.

The Serbian international is clearly a top talent but Juve currently has some financial issues that need addressing and selling players is usually the best way to balance the books.

If Juve does fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League then you have to think that the chances of him leaving would be higher, significantly so.