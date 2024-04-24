Juventus has failed in their initial attempt to extend the contract of Wojciech Szczęsny and reduce his wages.

The Polish goalkeeper currently earns 6.5 million euros per season, and the Bianconeri are restructuring their wage budget.

To achieve this, they need to lower the salaries of their highest earners, and their goal is to extend Szczęsny’s contract beyond 2025 but on a reduced salary.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus offered him a deal until 2026 worth 4 million euros per season.

However, the former Arsenal goalkeeper turned down the offer and is not interested in such a significant reduction in his salary at the moment.

This is a setback for Juventus, but there is still time to reach an agreement. The report adds that if Szczęsny continues to deliver exceptional performances in goal for them, Juventus could still extend his contract without reducing his salary.

Juve FC Says

Szczęsny has been one of our best players, and it is easy to decide to keep him for now.

We can sign a younger goalie in the summer to alternate between them and allow Szczęsny to run down his deal.

This way, we will have a replacement waiting in the wings to take over his spot in the team.