Juventus have been handed a significant blow ahead of their final match of the season against Torino as they continue battling to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The Bianconeri must win the match to keep their hopes alive, but they will now have to face Torino without Gleison Bremer after the defender received a yellow card during the recent defeat against Fiorentina.

That booking has triggered a one-match suspension, meaning the Brazilian will be unavailable for the crucial fixture against his former club at a decisive stage of the campaign for Juventus and their ambitions in European competition.

Bremer’s absence creates concern

Bremer has been one of the most important players in the Juventus squad this season and is widely viewed as the defensive leader within the team due to his consistency and physical presence at the back.

When he plays, Juventus are generally far more difficult to break down defensively, making his absence a major concern as the club prepares for one of the most important matches of their season against local rivals Torino.

The defender would have wanted to feature in such a significant fixture, particularly given his previous connection to Torino and the importance of the result for Juventus moving forward.

Opportunity for Federico Gatti

According to Tuttojuve, Bremer will serve a suspension for the match, and Federico Gatti is now expected to start in his place as Juventus adjust their defensive setup for the encounter.

Gatti has struggled for regular playing time throughout the campaign, but he is now expected to receive an opportunity to prove he can perform consistently at the highest level for a club with the expectations and pressure associated with Juventus.

Supporters will hope he can deliver a strong performance and help the team avoid feeling the absence of Bremer during such an important fixture, especially with European qualification still hanging in the balance heading into the final match of the season.