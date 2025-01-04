Francisco Conceição was a late withdrawal from Juventus’ lineup in their Super Cup semi-final clash against AC Milan, pulling up during the warmup just before kick-off. The Portuguese attacker’s unexpected injury forced a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Kenan Yildiz stepping in to replace him. Yildiz made the most of the opportunity, scoring Juve’s only goal in the game, but the Bianconeri ultimately lost 2-1, crashing out of the competition.

The timing of Conceição’s injury could not have been worse for Juventus. According to Il Bianconero, early indications suggest the problem may be significant, leaving the club concerned about his availability for upcoming matches. While the team awaits the results of medical tests to determine the severity of the injury, the report adds that it is unlikely the winger will be fit for the next game.

Juventus face Torino in the first Turin derby of 2025 next weekend, a match that carries immense importance following their disappointing Super Cup exit. Fans are already disheartened by the team’s failure to progress, and they will demand a strong response against their city rivals. A win is not just desirable—it is essential to restore confidence and keep pace in the league.

Conceição has been one of Juventus’ standout players this season, contributing significantly with his creativity and attacking flair. However, the team cannot afford to rely too heavily on individual players. The derby against Torino will be a test of the squad’s depth and resilience, especially with Conceição’s availability in doubt.

Whether or not the Portuguese attacker is cleared to play, Juventus must rise to the occasion. The derby provides the perfect opportunity to bounce back, reignite their form, and demonstrate they are still serious contenders for domestic success. Anything less than three points will add to the growing frustration among fans and leave the team facing even greater pressure as the season progresses.