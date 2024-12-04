Dusan Vlahovic has been notably absent from Juventus’s lineup in their last three matches, and his absence has left the Bianconeri struggling to find a suitable replacement upfront. The Serbian striker’s importance to the team was clear from the start of the season, with Juve recognising the challenges they would face if he were sidelined. As their only recognised striker, his injury has significantly impacted their attacking options.

Adding to their woes, Juventus has also been without Arkadiusz Milik, who has remained out of action since last summer. This prolonged absence has further stretched their resources, leaving the team without a natural striker for several weeks. Despite these difficulties, there is some relief on the horizon for the Bianconeri, as Vlahovic’s injury does not appear to be serious, and he is edging closer to a return to action.

According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb, Vlahovic could make his comeback in Juventus’s upcoming match against Bologna. The report indicates that he is expected to participate in at least three days of full training with the squad this week. Should he complete these sessions without any setbacks, he will likely be included in the team to face Bologna, a fixture that carries additional intrigue as Thiago Motta prepares to take on his former side.

Vlahovic’s absence has underscored just how crucial he is to Juventus’s attacking strategy. His potential return comes as a significant boost for the team, whose recent struggles have highlighted the need for his presence. Having him back in the squad for the Bologna game would not only strengthen their attack but also restore some much-needed balance to their overall play.