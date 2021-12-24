Key Juventus star’s potential exit downplayed

Matthijs De Ligt is believed to have a growing following emerging, with a number of clubs keen on signing him from Juventus in the near future.

The Old Lady paid a hefty fee to bring him to Turin in 2019 however, a reported £67.5 Million according to FourFourTwo, whilst including a minimum fee release clause of £126.8 Million in his deal, and you would imagine that any deal would cost closer to the second amount than the first.

De Ligt, who has been amongst our most consistent players this season, would surely be a player that we have no intention of selling in the coming window unless an extortionate amount of money was tabled, and that will surely not come from Tottenham.

Spurs are not known for splashing out the bigger fee, regardless of what new manager Antonio Conte is requesting, and while he may be considering his future, I simply cannot see that move being attractive for him.

I don’t believe that De Ligt could quit Turin in January to join Conte, a team who not only hasn’t challenged to win a league title in his lifetime, but has no European football to offer him at present.

Juve may have their struggles this term, but our league position isn’t much different to that of Tottenham right now, and we still have every chance of a serious run at winning this term’s Champions League.

Could Spurs even prove attracting to De Ligt next summmer, with or without Champions League football to put on offer?

Patrick