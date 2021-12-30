Key Napoli man set to miss Juventus clash with Covid

Napoli has suffered another blow in their bid to field a strong team against Juventus after Victor Osimhen tested positive for covid-19.

The Nigerian has been out of action for some weeks after fracturing a cheekbone, and the Partenopei were hoping he would face Juventus before joining his country at the AFCON.

However, the club has just revealed via Twitter that the former Lille man is now self-isolating because of covid.

The tweet reads: “SSC Napoli reports that the player Victor Osimhen tested positive, asymptomatic, at Covid-19 during the execution of the swab before the trip to Italy, where a check-up by Prof. Tartaro was scheduled for tomorrow.

“Consequently, the local authorities have ordered the isolation of the player and the check-up will be rescheduled after the negativization and his return to the community.”

Juve FC Says

Osimhen has been Napoli’s main striker in this campaign and his form at the start of this season was one reason they were topping the Serie A table.

If he misses the match against Juve, the Bianconeri would face a seriously weakened Napoli side.

That doesn’t mean a replacement would not cause Max Allegri’s men problems.

We just need to prepare for the match as if we were facing the strongest Napoli team.

Complacency cost us a lot of points in the first half of this campaign and we need to guard against that in the new year.