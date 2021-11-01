Key player expected to announce new deal in the coming days

Juan Cuadrado‘s new Juventus deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, a rare piece of positive news to emerge after some tough weeks.

The Colombian has been amongst the club’s better performers in recent seasons, showing a level of consistency that a number of other players have lacked, and despite his age, is well deserving of a new contract.

Cuadrado will turn 34 near the end of the current season, but is showing little signs of age as of yet, and seeing him leave next summer isn’t something that I would be ready for, so I can’t help but feel relieved that he looks set to be signing a new deal as reported by CalcioMercato(via TuttoJuve).

The former Chelsea and Fiorentina star initially joined the club in 2015 on loan, before we moved to make his stay more permanent in 2017, but with his contract set to expire at the end of the current term at present, there had been worries that he could well depart from Turin, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Whether he is playing at full-back, wing-back or on the wing, he is usually our best creator for our forwards, although you could argue that our midfielder has been lacking in that department for some time also.

Does Cuadrado appear the type to continue at the top of the game until he is 35 or older? Is he still amongst our most important players?

Patrick