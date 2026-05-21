While this hasn’t been the best season of his career, Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has once again showcased his importance for the cause.

The 29-year-old established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the league during his time at Torino. After winning the Serie A Defender of the Year Award for his exploits in the 2021/22 campaign, he earned a transfer to Juventus, who beat their rivals Inter to the punch.

The Brazilian swiftly cemented himself as a key player for the Bianconeri, and his absence was heavily felt following his season-ending ACL injury in October 2024.

Why Gleison Bremer remains crucial for Juventus

This season, Bremer made his return to action, much to the delight of the Juventus supporters. However, he still encountered some physical problems along the way and had to undergo surgery to repair his meniscus, which ruled him out of action for several months. These issues may have taken their toll on his playing levels.

But despite a few missteps, the Brazilian international has been a rock at the back for the club, and the stats provided by DataMB suggest as much.

When taking into consideration defenders from Juventus and the current Top four clubs in Serie A (Inter, Napoli, Milan, and Roma), Bremer leads the way in the percentage of defensive duels won, with a remarkable 74%. He also ranks first in terms of aerial duels won, with an average of 5.83.

With Bremer on the pitch, Juventus averaged 2.12 points and recorded 14 clean sheets in 26 matches. On the other hand, the Bianconeri only kept two shutouts in 11 league fixtures played without him.

Bremer is also one of Juve’s most dangerous goal threats in set pieces

In addition to his defensive exploits, the former Torino star has been delivering the goods at the opposite end of the pitch as well, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 26 appearances, making him the best Serie A defender in terms of G/A, and only the second in Europe’s top leagues behind Bayern Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba (8).

Bremer’s goal contribution isn’t exactly new. No Serie A defender has scored more goals than Bremer’s 21 since his arrival in Italy back in 2018.

Unfortunately for Juventus, the robust defender will be serving a one-match ban on the final day of the season, so he won’t be in Luciano Spalletti’s squad against his former employers, Torino.

Federico Gatti is expected to replace him, slotting in between Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly, so it remains to be seen how this trio will cope in the absence of their experienced teammate.