Khabib claims Ronaldo admitted to being ‘bored’ at Juventus

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov claims that Cristiano Ronaldo admitted to being bored at Juventus, before leaving to join Manchester United this summer.

The Old Lady offloaded the superstar after he made his intentions clear on wanting to leave the club, and is now awaiting his second debut for the Red Devils.

CR7 is claimed to have admitted to his friend Khabib that he left Turin because he was ‘bored’ however, before moving on to criticise Serie A, claiming it is inferior to the Premier League.

“I don’t want to disclose any personal messages… Ronaldo said he was bored in Italy and wanted to go back to England,” the UFC star told Sport24(via the DailyStar).

“I’m also not a fan of Italian football, [but the English Premier League I won’t switch over. Any team there can put on a show.”

Juve will be keen to move on however, and can now move on from the circus that followed Cristiano, but the above could explain why his consistency went missing at times during the previous campaign, not that he didn’t contribute an enormous amount of goals.

Was Ronaldo’s boredom for all to see on the pitch? Should we have offloaded the Portuguese sooner or was this summer about right?

Patrick