Khedira accepts Premier League offer and only needs to sort out Juventus end

Todofichajes has reported some good news to Juventus in their bid to get rid of Sami Khedira as they claim that the German has accepted an offer from Everton.

Khedira has been axed from the Juventus first team this season after he refused to be paid off by the club last summer.

He hasn’t been involved in any competition for them in this campaign, but the report says that he wants to play football again so he is now looking to leave Turin next month.

He has had some suitors, and he also flirted with the idea of playing in the Premier League recently.

Everton seems to have won the race for his signature and the move will reignite him with Carlo Ancelotti who managed him at Real Madrid.

Khedira has been earning his money without making a contribution to Juve this season and this news will come as a timely boost for them.

He is one player that the club has been hopeful of taking off their wage bill so that they can create room for a new free signing when this season ends.

It remains unclear if Everton will be able to inherit all his Juventus wage for the rest of the season or if it will have to be subsidized.