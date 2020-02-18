Khedira and Bernardeschi back

Juventus will be boosted by the return of Sami Khedira and Federico Bernardeschi ahead of their Champions League tie with Lyon.

Both players have been on the sidelines through injury but the duo have finally returned to first team training today, putting them in contention for the first leg in France.

The Bianconeri also hope to have Miralem Pjanic back in the coming week after he limped off in the 2-0 victory over Brescia.

The club have confirmed that his injury was just muscle fatigue and he will be monitored in the days ahead.