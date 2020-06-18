Khedira and Sandro injured

Juventus have confirmed that both Alex Sandro and Sami Khedira picked up injuries in Juve’s Coppa Italia loss yesterday.

The team have returned to Turin this afternoon and underwent a training session at Continassa, but there are two absentees.

Sandro looked to have injured himself during the game while Khedira was injured in the warm-up and the duo now expected to miss the upcoming game against Bologna.

“Diagnostic tests carried out at J-Medical this afternoon showed for Alex Sandro, a first degree lesion of the medial collateral ligament. Physiotherapy began immediately. “For Khedira, a partial injury of the tendon on the long adductor muscle of the right thigh. In the coming days he will undergo further investigations to define recovery times. “Personalised work for Giorgio Chiellini and Gonzalo Higuain also continues. Training is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.”

The Bianconeri travel to Bologna on Monday for an evening clash against the Rossoblù.