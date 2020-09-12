Khedira doesn’t want to leave Juventus

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is reportedly keen to stay in Turin for a final season, believing he still has something to offer the team.

The 33-year-old German international has a year left on his Bianconeri contract but isn’t expected to renew as the club are looking to move him on this summer.

Tuttosport report that Khedira has barely featured in the last two seasons for the Old Lady, making 17 and 18 appearances, respectively, scoring 2 goals and spending much of the time injured.

According to the newspaper, the midfielder has ‘rejected any transaction, pact, compromise, offer, liquidation or compensation’ in relation to his Juve contract.

Khedira believes he is physically ready to play in another title-race for the Bianconeri and has belief that he can still play a part for the club as they bid to win a 10th successive Scudetto.

This comes three weeks after the club reportedly wanted to terminate both his and Gonzalo Higuain’s contracts as they look to rejuvenate the squad this summer.