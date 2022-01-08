Khedira explains Juve’s mistakes and laments the lack of leaders

Between 2015 and 2021, Sami Khedira spent the last significant portion of his illustrious career playing for Juventus.

The former German international would then retire following a brief spell at Hertha Berlin, as injuries and health problems had taken their toll.

By the time he left the club, the 2014 World Cup winner had already extended his welcome. Nevertheless, he remains a player who embodied the Bianconeri’s winning mentality.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is still a supporter of the Old Lady until this day, and has been left sad and disappointed by the club’s current state.

Khedira says that Juventus have changed their idea of football, describing it a mistake that they’re trying to rectify.