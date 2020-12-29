Khedira is considering offers from two teams as he looks to leave Juventus

One player that Juventus is keen to get rid of among their current players is Sami Khedira.

The German will enter the final six months of his current deal next month, and they hope that he will finally leave the club.

They have been keen to get him off their books since last summer, but he wanted to stay and has remained.

Now that he hasn’t seen any game time, he wants to finally leave for a team where he can play football again.

Calciomercato claims that the German’s decision on his future is one that Juventus is waiting for, and he has two teams that he is considering joining as things stand.

One of them is Everton where he would be reunited with his former manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

The move will probably be easier because the English side has money to spend on a significant portion of his current wages.

The other team that wants to sign him is his home town team, Stuttgart.

He played for them until 2010 when he left to join Real Madrid and they now want him back.

They will struggle to pay his wages, but it remains unclear if he would prefer to join a team that can afford him over one that will give him much needed playing time.