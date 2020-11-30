Khedira is heading to the Premier League, unfortunately, it will be at the end of season

Calciomercato claims that Sami Khedira is likely to end up in the Premier League as he continues to be frozen out of the Juventus first team.

The German has been told that he is no longer wanted by Juventus and that he can leave.

The club has even attempted to rip up his contract and to pay him some part of his final year wage.

But the midfielder doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to leave and he has also told them that he will see out his current deal.

Juve still maintains hope that something will happen and he will leave them before the end of his deal.

The midfielder gave an interview recently and he admitted that he loves the Premier League, and would like to have a try out in the competition.

He has now been linked with a move to Everton among other teams and the report claims that a Premier League move will likely happen.

However, that will not be now, because it claims the teams that are looking to sign the former Real Madrid man are plotting a move for him when his current deal with Juventus has already elapsed.

The January window presents another chance for Juventus to offload him, and the Bianconeri will hope that a team will come for him and he will agree to leave.