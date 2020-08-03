Khedira out, Demiral in for Champions League

Juventus have released their latest Champions League squad list with Sami Khedira being dropped while Merih Demiral returns.
The Bianconeri face Lyon on Friday at 21:00 at the Juventus Stadium nearly six months on from the first-leg fixture in February.
The club confirmed the list of players who form their squad list via a statement on their official website:
1 Szczesny
2 De Sciglio
3 Chiellini
4 de Ligt
5 Pjanic
7 Ronaldo
8 Ramsey
10 Dybala
11 Douglas Costa
12 Alex Sandro
13 Danilo
14 Matuidi
16 Cuadrado
19 Bonucci
21 Higuain
24 Rugani
25 Rabiot
28 Demiral
30 Bentancur
31 Pinsoglio
33 Bernardeschi
77 Buffon