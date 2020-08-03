Khedira out, Demiral in for Champions League

Juventus have released their latest Champions League squad list with Sami Khedira being dropped while Merih Demiral returns.

The Bianconeri face Lyon on Friday at 21:00 at the Juventus Stadium nearly six months on from the first-leg fixture in February.

The club confirmed the list of players who form their squad list via a statement on their official website:

1 Szczesny

2 De Sciglio

3 Chiellini

4 de Ligt

5 Pjanic

7 Ronaldo

8 Ramsey

10 Dybala

11 Douglas Costa

12 Alex Sandro

13 Danilo

14 Matuidi

16 Cuadrado

19 Bonucci

21 Higuain

24 Rugani

25 Rabiot

28 Demiral

30 Bentancur

31 Pinsoglio

33 Bernardeschi

77 Buffon