Khedira: ‘Ronaldo is extraordinary’

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira believes teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is “an extraordinary player, a fantastic person, one of the best in football history.”

The Bianconeri man was speaking on Instagram where he took part in a Q&A session, discussing his career.

“During my career I had great coaches, I learned from each of them, ” he began, “even if I didn’t like some aspects,I only brought the positive things with me.

“The most impressive for me was Josè Mourinho. After 2010 I moved from Stuttgart to Real Madrid, and he gave me a lot of technical knowledge, he trusted me, and he also improved me as a person.

“We are still in contact, and we have an excellent relationship.”

Attention turned to current teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who Khedira has played alongside for some time.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraordinary player, a fantastic person,” Khedira continued.

“I have played with him for seven years, five at Real Madrid and two at Juventus, in my opinion he is one of the best in football history.

“He has great ambition, he always wants to win, even in training, he is an role model for everyone. I am happy to train and play with him again.”

Finally, some words of advice for aspiring ypoung footballers in the modern game.

“Of course, to get there you need to have the talent that you can’t buy, but you also need a lot of discipline and great enthusiasm.

“You have to work hard every day and always be focused to the maximum, never give up, work hard every day without interruption, it is the most important thing in football.”