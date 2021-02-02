Khedira salutes Juve fans – Here’s what the club will save from his departure

After five and a half years in Turin, Sami Khedira has finally left Juventus.

The 2014 world cup winner has completed his transfer to Hertha Berlin on deadline day.

The German midfielder has thus made his return to his home country after a long and successful journey abroad which saw winning some of Europe’s most prestigious trophies, including the 2014 Champions League title with Real Madrid.

On Monday, the 33-year-old took the opportunity to salute the Bianconeri fans with a heartfelt message via his Instagram account (as translated by Football Italia).

“Dear Juventini,

“I would like to thank you with all my heart! It was an incredibly beautiful and above all successful time. As a team, we have won five Serie A titles in five years, we won the Coppa three times and the Super Cup once. I am proud to have been part of this era.

“For me it has always been an honor to wear this award-winning shirt and I carry with me many good moments and memories.

“People make this team special and I am really happy to have met not only teammates, but real friends.

“Good luck for the future and I cross my fingers for “The Tenth”. It would really be a masterpiece! Forever, Forza Juve.”

The former Stuttgart player leaves the Old Lady after 145 appearances in all competitions, which saw him score 21 goals and provide 13 assists.

“I can’t ignore the fact that I haven’t played any game so far this season. However, I’ve been training with the team since the summer and I’ve always had a great relationship with the club and Andrea Pirlo. I took part to every training session. Obviously, I need rhythm,” the German told Herta’s official website.

“We had been in talks for a few days. I wanted to play football and the club want to be successful.”

On another note, Calcio e Finanza (also via Football Italia) reports that Khedira’s move to Berlin will save the club 4.6 million euros from his annual salary which was worth 6 millions.