Khedira says Dybala is taking on too much responsibility to flourish

Paulo Dybala has struggled for form over the last two seasons as injuries and other problems hamper his performances for Juventus.

The Argentinian is one of the key players at the club, but his inconsistent form in the last campaign was a cause for concern and he will look to have a better one from this season.

Dybala was the Serie A MVP in the 2019/2020 season and that is a huge achievement, but his former teammate, Sami Khedira, still believes he can do more if he is given the right helping hand.

He claims that the Argentinian simply takes on too much responsibility and that doesn’t help him flourish and he remembers the 2017 Champions League final.

He says because Dybala expected too much from himself he was very tense before the game against Real Madrid and suggests that it affected his performance in the match, eventually.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “As for Dybala, Paulo needs a bodyguard on the pitch, someone who can protect him and allow him to give his best. He had too many injuries and problems outside of football. He needs to remain concentrated and take care of his body.

“He’s got such enormous talent, but in my view puts too much pressure on himself. He thinks that he has to do it all, pass, create chances, be a leader. I remember how tense he was in the 2017 Champions League Final, it affected him.”

Dybala is now the top star of the Juventus team following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and he will have to step up this season.